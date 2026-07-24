Caught on Camera: Brazen Daylight Shooting Near Dematagoda Cemetery Shocks Residents

CCTV footage capturing a dramatic shooting incident near the Kuppiyawatta cemetery in Dematagoda has been circulating widely in local media, sending shockwaves through the surrounding community.

Shooting Caught on CCTV

The footage, which was recorded during daylight hours, documents the shocking moment gunfire erupted in a busy residential area close to the well-known Kuppiyawatta cemetery in Dematagoda, a suburb of Colombo.

The brazen nature of the attack — carried out in broad daylight and in a populated area — has raised serious concerns among residents and law enforcement authorities alike about escalating gang-related violence in urban neighbourhoods.

Community on Edge

Residents in the Dematagoda area expressed fear and disbelief following the incident, with many questioning the safety of their neighbourhood. The fact that such a violent act could take place openly, within range of CCTV cameras and in the vicinity of a public landmark, has only deepened anxieties.

Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway, with the circulated CCTV footage expected to play a key role in identifying those responsible for the attack.

Growing Concerns Over Urban Violence

The incident has once again brought into sharp focus the persistent problem of organised crime and gang activity in certain parts of Colombo. Security analysts note that daylight shootings captured on surveillance cameras are becoming an increasingly disturbing trend, highlighting both the boldness of criminal elements and the urgent need for stronger law enforcement measures.

Police are urging anyone with additional information related to the Dematagoda shooting to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

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