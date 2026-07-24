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CID Launches Investigation Into 21 Companies Over Alleged $700 Million Import Fraud

24 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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3 Comments
CID Launches Investigation Into 21 Companies Over Alleged $700 Million Import Fraud

Major Financial Scandal Draws Law Enforcement Attention

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a formal probe into 21 companies suspected of involvement in a massive import fraud scheme allegedly worth 700 million US dollars, raising serious concerns about financial misconduct and regulatory oversight in the country's import sector.

Scale of the Alleged Scheme

The scale of the alleged scam is considerable, with investigators believed to be examining whether the companies in question engaged in fraudulent import declarations, illegal financial transactions, or other forms of economic wrongdoing that may have caused significant losses to the state and the broader economy.

A fraud of this magnitude, if proven, would rank among the largest financial crimes investigated in Sri Lanka in recent years, adding further pressure on authorities already working to restore public confidence in the country's financial systems following years of economic turbulence.

CID Steps In

The Criminal Investigation Department, which handles complex and high-profile cases requiring specialised investigative expertise, has taken charge of the inquiry. The involvement of the CID signals that authorities are treating the matter with a high degree of seriousness.

All 21 companies are currently under active investigation, though no further details regarding arrests, charges, or the identities of the firms have been made publicly available at this stage.

Wider Implications

The alleged scam has drawn attention to potential vulnerabilities in Sri Lanka's import regulatory framework, with calls likely to grow louder for stronger oversight mechanisms to prevent financial crimes of this nature. Analysts warn that illicit import activities not only drain foreign exchange reserves but also undermine legitimate businesses operating within the law.

Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive public statement on the progress of the investigation, but the CID is expected to provide updates as the inquiry develops. The public and business community will be watching closely as the case unfolds.

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

H
Hashini Madushani 24 Jul 2026

CID investigation means nothing. Watch it go nowhere like always.

P
Pasan Liyanage 24 Jul 2026

700 million dollars ah? Who approved all these imports without checking?

I
Ishara Gunawardena 24 Jul 2026

thats what im saying, someone at the top must have known

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