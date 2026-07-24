Chinese National Abducted After Violent Clash Between Rival Groups at Colombo Port City

A Chinese national was allegedly abducted by members of a rival group following a violent confrontation at the Colombo Port City development zone yesterday, police have confirmed.

What Happened at Port City

Two Chinese nationals were hospitalised after sustaining injuries during a clash that broke out between two groups of their compatriots within the Port City precinct. Following the confrontation, one of the injured victims was allegedly seized and taken away by members of the opposing group, raising serious concerns among law enforcement authorities.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding both the violent altercation and the subsequent abduction, which occurred in one of Colombo's most high-profile and heavily developed commercial zones.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the incident, with officers working to establish the identities of those involved, the motive behind the clash, and the current whereabouts of the abducted individual.

The Port City development, a landmark project situated on reclaimed land adjacent to the Colombo seafront, has attracted significant foreign investment and a growing number of international residents and business operators in recent years.

Concerns Over Foreign National Safety

The incident has drawn attention to the need for heightened security measures within the Port City zone, particularly given its expanding population of foreign nationals. Sri Lankan police are urging anyone with information related to the abduction to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

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