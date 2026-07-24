Supreme Court Finds Fundamental Rights of Aragalaya Activist Violated During 2022 Protests

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has ruled that the fundamental rights of social activist Anuruddha Bandara were violated as a result of his arrest and detention during the landmark 2022 Aragalaya protest movement, marking a significant legal development in the aftermath of the mass uprising that shook the country.

Court Delivers Landmark Determination

Delivering its determination on a fundamental rights petition filed by Bandara himself, the Supreme Court concluded that his arrest and subsequent detention during the Aragalaya protests were unlawful and constituted a breach of his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

The ruling represents one of the notable judicial outcomes stemming from the wave of arrests that took place as authorities responded to the widespread civil unrest of 2022, during which tens of thousands of Sri Lankans took to the streets demanding accountability and political reform amid a devastating economic crisis.

Background: The Aragalaya Movement

The Aragalaya, meaning "struggle" in Sinhala, was a historic people's movement that erupted across Sri Lanka in 2022 in response to the worst economic crisis the country had faced in decades. Citizens protested fuel shortages, prolonged power cuts, soaring inflation, and acute shortages of essential goods, ultimately forcing then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign from office.

During the height of the protests, authorities arrested a number of activists and participants, drawing sharp criticism from civil society organisations and human rights groups who questioned the legal basis of such detentions.

Significance of the Ruling

The Supreme Court's determination in Bandara's favour is being viewed as an important affirmation of civil liberties and the right to protest in Sri Lanka. Legal observers note that the ruling underscores the judiciary's role in safeguarding constitutional rights, even in the context of large-scale public demonstrations.

Anuruddha Bandara was among several activists who faced arrest during the Aragalaya period, and his petition to the Supreme Court had been closely watched by civil society groups and legal advocates as a test of how the courts would treat fundamental rights claims arising from the protest crackdown.

The full details of the court's order, including any relief or compensation awarded, are expected to be made public following the formal conclusion of proceedings.

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