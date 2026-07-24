Sri Lanka Among 60 Nations Struck by New US Import Tariffs of Up to 12.5%

Sri Lanka has been caught in a sweeping wave of new American trade measures, with the United States imposing a 10% import tariff on the island nation as part of a broader levy targeting as many as 60 trading partners worldwide.

Wide-Ranging US Trade Action

Washington's latest trade policy move sees import duties ranging between 10% and 12.5% applied across a significant bloc of countries, marking one of the most expansive tariff actions taken by the United States in recent memory. Sri Lanka falls within the lower band of the new levy structure, facing a flat 10% tariff on goods exported to the American market.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The development carries considerable implications for Sri Lanka's export-driven industries. The country relies heavily on the United States as a key destination for several of its most vital export sectors, including:

Apparel and garments

Rubber and rubber-based products

Tea and agricultural produce

Spices and processed foods

A 10% tariff on these goods could make Sri Lankan products comparatively more expensive for American buyers, potentially reducing demand and placing local exporters at a competitive disadvantage against rivals from countries not subject to similar measures.

A Critical Moment for a Recovering Economy

The timing of this development is particularly sensitive for Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its way through a prolonged economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of 2022. The country has been working to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and stabilise its balance of payments, with export earnings playing a central role in that effort.

Any sustained decline in export revenues to the United States could place added pressure on Sri Lanka's fragile economic stabilisation programme, potentially complicating ongoing engagements with international creditors including the International Monetary Fund.

Global Context

Sri Lanka is not alone in facing these new measures. The United States has simultaneously applied similar tariffs across a broad spectrum of trading partners, signalling a more assertive approach to trade policy. Countries facing the higher 12.5% band are understood to be those Washington views as presenting greater trade imbalances or non-tariff barriers to American goods.

Trade analysts warn that the ripple effects of such a large-scale tariff action could be felt not only in bilateral trade relationships but also across global supply chains, currency markets, and investor confidence in emerging economies.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue an official formal response to the new measures, and it remains to be seen whether Colombo will seek to open negotiations with Washington to mitigate the impact on local exporters.

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