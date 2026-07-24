Colombo Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Jaffna District MP Archchuna Ramanathan

The Colombo Magistrate's Court has issued an arrest warrant against Jaffna District Member of Parliament Archchuna Ramanathan after he failed to appear before the court as required.

The warrant was issued today following the lawmaker's absence from proceedings, prompting the presiding magistrate to take formal legal action against the sitting parliamentarian.

Ramanathan, who represents the Jaffna Electoral District in the Sri Lankan Parliament, had been expected to appear before the Colombo Magistrate's Court but did not present himself for the scheduled hearing.

The issuance of a warrant against a sitting member of parliament is a significant legal development, highlighting that no individual is above the reach of the country's judicial process regardless of their elected status.

Further details regarding the nature of the case before the Colombo Magistrate's Court are expected to emerge as proceedings continue. It remains to be seen when the MP will appear before the court to address the matter.

This development is likely to draw considerable attention from both the northern Sri Lanka constituency that Ramanathan represents and the broader national political landscape.