Over 108,000 Child Abuse Complaints Filed in Sri Lanka Over the Past Decade

Alarming Scale of Child Abuse Revealed in New Data

Sri Lanka has recorded more than 108,000 complaints of child abuse over the past ten years, shining a harsh spotlight on the scale of violence and exploitation faced by the country's youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

The staggering figure, compiled over a decade, points to a deeply entrenched problem that continues to affect children across all provinces and social strata in Sri Lanka. Authorities and child rights advocates warn that the true number of cases may be significantly higher, as many incidents go unreported due to social stigma, fear, and lack of awareness among victims and their families.

Child abuse in Sri Lanka encompasses a broad range of offences, including physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional maltreatment, and neglect. Each category carries its own long-term consequences for survivors, ranging from psychological trauma to lasting physical harm.

Calls for Stronger State Action

Child protection organisations have long urged the government to strengthen legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms to better protect minors. Among the key concerns raised are delays in the judicial process when handling abuse cases involving children, as well as gaps in rehabilitation support for survivors.

Improved training for law enforcement officers handling child abuse cases

Faster judicial processing of complaints involving minors

Greater investment in counselling and rehabilitation services for victims

Nationwide awareness campaigns targeting parents, teachers, and communities

The Role of Communities and Families

Experts emphasise that child protection cannot rest solely with state institutions. Families, schools, religious institutions, and local communities all have a critical role to play in identifying warning signs and reporting suspected abuse without delay.

Early reporting and community vigilance remain among the most powerful tools in preventing further harm to children across Sri Lanka.

With over 108,000 complaints logged in just ten years, advocates stress that the time for incremental measures has passed. A comprehensive, coordinated national response — one that addresses prevention, prosecution, and healing — is urgently needed to protect Sri Lanka's children from abuse in all its forms.