Former State Minister Pillayan Remanded Until August 4 Under Prevention of Terrorism Act

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known as Pillayan, has been placed in remand custody until August 4 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), following a court order issued against the prominent political figure.

Background on the Case

Pillayan, who previously served as a State Minister, has had a long and controversial political history in Sri Lanka. His detention under the PTA — a piece of legislation that grants authorities broad powers to detain individuals suspected of terrorism-related activities — marks a significant development in ongoing legal proceedings against him.

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has been a subject of considerable debate in Sri Lanka, frequently drawing scrutiny from human rights organisations and legal experts who have raised concerns about its scope and application.

Remand Order Issued

Courts ordered that Chandrakanthan be held in remand custody until August 4, during which time authorities are expected to continue their investigations into the matters for which he has been detained.

Pillayan has long been a recognisable figure in Sri Lankan politics, particularly within the Eastern Province, where he built a significant following over the years following his transition from a militant background to mainstream political life.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the progression of the case are expected to emerge as proceedings continue in the coming weeks.