Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake to Step Down with Share Holdings Exceeding US$260 Million

Shemara Wikramanayake, the Sri Lankan-origin chief executive of Australian financial powerhouse Macquarie Group, is set to retire from her role holding shares in the company valued at more than US$260 million, marking the end of a remarkable career at one of the world's most prominent investment banks.

A Trailblazing Career at the Helm

Wikramanayake, who has led Macquarie Group as its chief executive since 2018, became the first woman to hold the top position at the Sydney-based global financial services giant. Her tenure saw the firm navigate significant global economic turbulence while continuing to expand its asset management and infrastructure investment operations across the world.

Her retirement announcement has drawn considerable attention, not least because of the substantial shareholding she has accumulated over her long career with the organisation — a figure that underscores both her personal commitment to the company and the rewards that came with steering it through years of strong performance.

Pride for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, Wikramanayake's rise to the pinnacle of global finance has long been a source of national pride. Of Sri Lankan descent, she represents a generation of professionals whose roots on the island have not prevented them from reaching the highest echelons of international business leadership.

Her success story continues to resonate strongly within Sri Lankan business and professional communities, serving as an inspiration to young Sri Lankans aspiring to careers in global finance and corporate leadership.

Macquarie's Next Chapter

Macquarie Group, often referred to as the "millionaires' factory" within Australian financial circles, will now begin the process of identifying its next chief executive. The transition is expected to be closely watched by markets, given Wikramanayake's influential role in shaping the company's strategic direction over her years at the top.

The group remains one of the world's largest infrastructure asset managers, with operations spanning dozens of countries including a notable presence in Asia. Her departure will mark the close of a defining chapter in the company's modern history.