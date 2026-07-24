Former Southern Province Chief Secretary Nabbed in Anti-Corruption Sweep

Senior Official Taken Into Custody

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested the former Chief Secretary of the Southern Province, Rannulu, on charges related to bribery and corruption, the anti-graft body announced today.

High-Profile Arrest Signals Continued Crackdown

The arrest marks yet another significant move by Sri Lanka's primary anti-corruption authority as it continues to pursue accountability among senior public officials. Rannulu, who previously held one of the most powerful administrative positions in the Southern Province, now faces serious allegations that strike at the heart of public trust in government institutions.

As Chief Secretary, the accused would have overseen the administration of the province and played a central role in the execution of government policy at the regional level, making the allegations particularly notable given the seniority of the position once held.

CIABOC Steps Up Enforcement

CIABOC, mandated with investigating and prosecuting bribery and corruption offences in Sri Lanka, has been increasingly active in recent months in bringing cases against individuals in high office. The commission is empowered to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those found to be engaging in corrupt practices within both the public and private sectors.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations against the former Chief Secretary, as well as details of the ongoing investigation, are expected to be disclosed as the legal process moves forward. The accused is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

This development is likely to draw significant public attention in the Southern Province, where Rannulu served as the top administrative official, and comes amid growing national calls for greater transparency and accountability in Sri Lanka's public service.