Sajith Demands Parliament Receive Treasury Report on $2.5 Billion Fund Diversion

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Thursday called on the Government to immediately present to Parliament the Treasury's report concerning the alleged diversion of $2.5 billion in public funds, insisting that lawmakers and the Sri Lankan public have a right to full transparency on the matter.

A Demand for Accountability

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, made the appeal during parliamentary proceedings, pressing the administration to table the document without further delay. He argued that concealing or withholding such a report from the legislature would amount to a serious breach of democratic accountability, particularly at a time when the country is navigating a delicate economic recovery.

The Opposition Leader stressed that the Treasury report in question deals with significant losses linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds, and that Parliament — as the supreme legislative body of the nation — must be fully informed of its contents before any further decisions are taken regarding public finances.

Broader Concerns Over Fiscal Transparency

Premadasa's call comes amid growing scrutiny over the management of state finances in Sri Lanka. Opposition MPs have repeatedly raised concerns about transparency within key government institutions, particularly as the island nation continues its efforts to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented financial crisis of recent years.

The report in question is said to detail a loss connected to a diversion of $2.5 billion from Treasury funds.

Premadasa demanded the report be tabled in Parliament immediately.

The Opposition Leader underscored the public's right to know how state finances are being managed.

The people of this country deserve to know the truth about what has happened to their money. This report must be placed before Parliament without any further delay.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of Thursday, the Government had not issued a formal public response to the Opposition Leader's demand. Political observers are watching closely to see whether the administration will comply with the request or whether the matter will escalate into a broader parliamentary confrontation in the days ahead.

The development is expected to dominate political discourse in Colombo in the coming week, with opposition parties likely to mount further pressure if the Treasury report is not presented to the House in a timely manner.