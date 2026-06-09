Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena Handed 16-Year Prison Sentence

Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena has been sentenced to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment, marking a significant moment in Sri Lanka's judicial proceedings against former political figures.

Sentence Handed Down

The court delivered the verdict against Gunawardena, a former deputy minister, imposing a total of 16 years of rigorous imprisonment following a finding of guilt against him. The sentencing represents one of the more notable criminal penalties handed down to a former member of Sri Lanka's political establishment in recent times.

A Significant Verdict

The case against Gunawardena drew considerable public attention given his background as a former deputy minister, with many observing the proceedings as a measure of the country's commitment to holding public officials accountable before the law.

Sri Lanka's judiciary has in recent years faced increasing scrutiny over how it handles cases involving individuals who once held positions of political power, and this verdict is expected to draw widespread reaction from both the public and the political community.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the full scope of the court's ruling are expected to emerge as official records of the proceedings become available.

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