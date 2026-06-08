Xi Jinping Touches Down in Pyongyang for First North Korea Visit in Seven Years

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to the country in seven years, according to reports from China's state media.

A Significant Diplomatic Moment

The visit carries considerable diplomatic weight, coming at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula and amid ongoing global scrutiny of both nations' international relationships. Xi's arrival in Pyongyang signals Beijing's continued commitment to maintaining its close ties with its isolated neighbour.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

China remains North Korea's most important ally and economic lifeline, and high-level visits between the two countries are closely watched by the international community. The last time Xi set foot on North Korean soil was in 2019, making this current visit a notable resumption of in-person engagement at the highest level.

The two-day programme is expected to include formal talks between Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with discussions likely to span a range of bilateral, regional and security-related issues.

Regional and Global Implications

The visit is being observed with keen interest by regional powers including South Korea, Japan and the United States, all of whom maintain a close watch on developments involving Pyongyang. Analysts note that any strengthening of Sino-North Korean ties could have broader implications for denuclearisation efforts and regional stability in Northeast Asia.

Further details regarding the outcomes of the state visit are expected to emerge as the two-day programme concludes.

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