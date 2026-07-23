Two Chinese Nationals Injured in Violent Clash at Colombo Port City

Two Chinese nationals sustained injuries on Wednesday following a violent altercation between two separate groups at the Colombo Port City, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which took place on the 23rd, has drawn attention to security concerns within the high-profile development zone located along the capital's waterfront.

Incident Details

According to initial reports, a confrontation broke out between two rival Chinese groups within the Port City premises, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The exact cause of the dispute has not yet been officially disclosed, and investigations are currently underway.

Police are believed to have responded to the scene following the outbreak of violence, and the injured parties are reported to have received medical attention.

Port City Under the Spotlight

The Colombo Port City, a landmark reclaimed land development project situated adjacent to the Galle Face Green, has been a significant hub of commercial and construction activity in recent years, attracting a considerable number of foreign investors and workers, including a large Chinese presence.

This latest incident is expected to prompt authorities to review security arrangements within the special economic zone, which operates under its own regulatory framework separate from mainland Sri Lanka's standard jurisdiction.

Further details are expected to be released by law enforcement as the investigation progresses.