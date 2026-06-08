Opposition Parties and Buddhist Clergy Unite in Protest Calling for Sallay's Release

A coalition of opposition political parties and prominent members of the Buddhist clergy took to the streets in a show of solidarity, staging a public protest to demand the immediate release of Sallay, whose continued detention has drawn widespread criticism across Sri Lanka.

Broad Alliance Takes a Stand

The demonstration brought together an unusual alliance of political opposition figures and religious leaders, underscoring the depth of concern surrounding Sallay's case. The involvement of Buddhist clergy lent significant moral weight to the protest, reflecting the influential role religious institutions continue to play in Sri Lankan public life and political discourse.

Protesters gathered to voice their dissatisfaction with the authorities' handling of the matter, calling on the government to act swiftly and ensure justice is served. The joint nature of the rally signals growing cross-party and cross-community pressure on those in power.

Calls for Immediate Action

Speakers at the protest condemned what they described as an unjust detention, urging the relevant authorities to reconsider their position and move promptly toward Sallay's release. The presence of religious leaders alongside political figures reinforced the message that the issue has transcended ordinary partisan lines.

The protest adds to a mounting chorus of voices demanding accountability and transparency in the case, with organisers indicating that further demonstrations could follow if their demands are not addressed by the government in a timely manner.

The development is being closely watched by civil society groups and legal observers, who say the case raises broader questions about due process and the treatment of detainees within Sri Lanka's justice system.

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