Iran Halts Strikes on Israel But Issues Stark Warning Over Lebanon Operations

Iran's military has announced it is suspending its strikes against Israel, though Tehran has issued a sharp warning that it will resume attacks if Israel presses ahead with its military campaign in Lebanon.

The halt in Iranian offensive action comes amid escalating regional tensions, with Iran making clear that its restraint is conditional and directly tied to Israeli conduct in Lebanon. The warning signals that the fragile pause in hostilities could unravel rapidly should Israel continue its operations there.

Israel Also Steps Back

In a parallel development, Israeli media has reported — citing a senior Israeli official — that Israel has likewise suspended its strikes against Iran. The move is understood to have come at the urging of United States President Donald Trump, suggesting Washington has played a direct role in pulling both sides back from the brink of a broader confrontation.

A Tense Standoff

While the mutual pause offers a measure of short-term relief, the situation remains highly volatile. Key points of the current standoff include:

Iran has suspended strikes on Israel but has not renounced the right to resume them

Israel's halt is reported to be at the request of the Trump administration

Lebanon remains the central flashpoint, with Iran explicitly linking its restraint to Israeli actions there

The developments reflect the deeply interconnected nature of the conflicts sweeping across the Middle East, where actions on one front rapidly trigger consequences on another. Observers caution that without a broader diplomatic framework, the current lull may prove short-lived.

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