Fact Check: Viral Images Falsely Link PM Harini Amarasuriya to Honouring Indian Cricket Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Misleading images circulating on social media falsely depict Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya honouring Indian cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

A set of images spreading rapidly across social media platforms has falsely claimed that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya personally honoured young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi at an official ceremony. Fact-checkers have confirmed the claims are entirely fabricated.

The viral posts, which have been shared widely among Sri Lankan and South Asian social media users, appear to show manipulated or misrepresented visuals designed to give the false impression that Prime Minister Amarasuriya presented an award or recognition to the teenage cricket prodigy from India.

Claims Found to Be False

Upon investigation, fact-checking authorities have established that no such event took place. Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya did not participate in any ceremony honouring Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and the images circulating online do not accurately represent any real occasion involving the Sri Lankan head of government.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the teenage Indian batting talent who recently rose to international prominence, has attracted significant attention across the cricketing world. His fame appears to have made him a target for misinformation campaigns that exploit public interest in his achievements.

A Warning to the Public

This incident serves as a timely reminder to Sri Lankan social media users to exercise caution before sharing or accepting viral content at face value, particularly images that make sensational political or celebrity-related claims.

Always verify images through trusted fact-checking platforms before sharing

Be cautious of posts that combine the names of prominent political figures with celebrity personalities

Check whether credible news outlets have reported on the same event

Reverse image searches can help identify manipulated or out-of-context visuals

The spread of such misinformation can damage the reputations of public figures and mislead citizens on matters of national and international significance. Media literacy advocates have repeatedly urged the public to critically evaluate content before amplifying it across digital platforms.

Misinformation involving public officials not only misleads citizens but also undermines trust in legitimate institutions and credible journalism.

Sri Lankan authorities and media organisations continue to monitor and counter the spread of disinformation, particularly content that falsely implicates government leaders in events that never occurred.