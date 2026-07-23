Ten Suspects Nabbed as Police Uncover Nearly 4kg of Gold and Millions in Cash During Hotel Raid

Police have arrested ten individuals — eight men and two women — following a raid on a hotel premises during which authorities recovered nearly four kilograms of gold and over sixteen million rupees in cash.

Significant Haul Uncovered

The operation resulted in the seizure of 3 kilograms and 790 grams of gold, alongside Rs. 16,900,000 in cash. The discovery marks one of the more notable recent seizures of its kind, raising questions about the source of the valuables and the nature of the activities being conducted on the premises.

Ten Taken Into Custody

All ten suspects were taken into custody at the scene following the raid. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origins of the seized gold and cash, as well as to establish whether the suspects are linked to any broader criminal network.

Investigation Ongoing

Sri Lanka Police have not yet disclosed the specific location of the hotel or the identities of those arrested, as the investigation remains active. Further details, including potential charges, are expected to be announced as the inquiry progresses.

The public has been urged to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.