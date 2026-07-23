CAA Cracks Down: 23 Private Hospitals and Labs Penalised for Stocking Expired Medicines and Chemicals

Consumer Affairs Authority Takes Firm Action Against Private Medical Facilities

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has initiated legal proceedings against 23 private hospitals and medical laboratories across Sri Lanka following the discovery of expired medicines and chemicals within their premises, raising serious concerns about patient safety standards in the private healthcare sector.

Widespread Violations Uncovered

The CAA's enforcement operations revealed that a significant number of private medical facilities had been storing and, in some cases, using medicines and laboratory chemicals that had surpassed their expiry dates. Such violations pose considerable risks to public health and undermine the trust patients place in private healthcare providers.

Authorities confirmed that fines have been imposed on all 23 facilities found to be in breach of consumer protection regulations, as the CAA moves to hold private sector medical institutions to the same rigorous standards expected across the healthcare industry.

A Warning to the Private Healthcare Sector

The action serves as a stern warning to private hospitals and laboratories throughout the island that regulatory compliance is non-negotiable. The CAA has underscored that the storage and use of expired medical supplies is not only illegal but potentially life-threatening to patients who rely on these institutions for accurate diagnoses and effective treatment.

The Consumer Affairs Authority remains committed to protecting Sri Lankan consumers and will continue to conduct inspections to ensure all medical facilities adhere strictly to established health and safety standards.

What This Means for Patients

For ordinary Sri Lankans who seek treatment at private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, this crackdown highlights the importance of regulatory oversight in the healthcare sector. Patients are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any concerns regarding the quality or condition of medicines and medical supplies to the relevant authorities.

The CAA has indicated that inspections of private medical facilities will continue on a regular basis, and further legal action will be pursued against any institution found to be violating consumer protection laws. Officials have stressed that no facility, regardless of its size or reputation, will be exempt from scrutiny.

Ongoing Monitoring Expected

As Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its consumer protection framework, the CAA's latest enforcement drive signals a broader commitment to ensuring that healthcare providers maintain the highest possible standards. The authority has called on all private hospitals and laboratories to conduct immediate internal audits of their medicine and chemical inventories to ensure full compliance before the next round of inspections.