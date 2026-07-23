Opposition Unites to Deliberate on Proposed Retirement Age Extension for Judges

Senior leaders of Sri Lanka's main opposition parties gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the parliamentary office of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to hold discussions regarding the government's proposed increase in the mandatory retirement age for judges.

A Show of Opposition Unity

The meeting, convened at Premadasa's official office, brought together key figures from across the opposition political spectrum, signalling a coordinated effort to form a unified stance on the controversial proposal. The gathering underscores growing concern among opposition ranks over what they view as a significant change to the country's judicial framework.

The Proposal Under Scrutiny

The government has put forward plans to raise the retirement age of judges, a move that has sparked considerable debate within legal and political circles. Critics argue that such a change could have far-reaching implications for the independence and composition of Sri Lanka's judiciary, while proponents suggest it would allow the country to retain experienced judicial expertise on the bench.

Opposition Prepares Its Response

The discussions among opposition leaders are expected to shape a collective response to the proposal, with party representatives weighing both constitutional and practical considerations surrounding the matter.

The meeting was chaired by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa

Representatives from multiple major opposition parties were in attendance

The central agenda focused exclusively on the proposed amendment to judges' retirement age

The outcome of these deliberations is anticipated to influence the opposition's formal position when the matter is brought before Parliament for debate. Political observers will be watching closely to see whether the opposition presents a united front or whether divisions emerge among the various parties represented at Wednesday's meeting.

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