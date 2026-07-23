Lanka Sathosa Slashes Prices on 11 Essential Food Items Starting Friday

Sri Lankan consumers are set to benefit from lower prices on a range of essential food items, as state-owned retail network Lanka Sathosa prepares to implement price reductions across 11 key products effective from Friday, 24th January.

Price Relief for Households

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Trade, signalling a welcome development for families across the island who have been grappling with the rising cost of living in recent years. The decision to reduce prices at Lanka Sathosa outlets is expected to provide meaningful relief to low and middle-income households that rely on the government-run retail chain for their everyday grocery needs.

Government-Backed Retail Network Steps In

Lanka Sathosa, which operates an extensive network of retail outlets throughout Sri Lanka, has long served as a key mechanism through which the government regulates the availability and affordability of essential goods. Price adjustments at Sathosa outlets often signal broader efforts to stabilise the consumer market and ease inflationary pressures on ordinary citizens.

The Ministry of Trade confirmed that the revised prices on all 11 essential food items would take effect from Friday, 24th January.

What This Means for Consumers

Shoppers visiting Lanka Sathosa branches island-wide from Friday onwards can expect to find reduced prices on the specified essential food items. Consumers are encouraged to visit their nearest Sathosa outlet to take advantage of the revised pricing.

Further details regarding the specific items affected and the extent of the price reductions are expected to be communicated through official government and ministry channels.

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