Chinese National Found Dead in Eheliyagoda After Port Clash Abduction

A Chinese national who was reportedly abducted following a violent clash at the Colombo Port has been found dead in Eheliyagoda, police confirmed.

The victim had been reported missing after an altercation broke out at the Colombo Port, during which he was allegedly taken against his will. Authorities launched an investigation to locate the individual following the abduction report.

The body was subsequently discovered in the Eheliyagoda area, raising serious concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in the country and the circumstances surrounding the incident at one of Sri Lanka's most strategically important maritime hubs.

Investigation Underway

Sri Lanka Police have launched a full investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to establish the sequence of events that led to the abduction and the subsequent death of the victim, including identifying those responsible for the crime.

The Colombo Port, which serves as a critical gateway for international trade and is home to a growing number of foreign business interests, has seen increased activity from Chinese nationals in recent years, particularly in connection with ongoing port development projects.

Diplomatic Implications

The death of a foreign national under such violent and suspicious circumstances is expected to draw the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo. Sri Lanka maintains close diplomatic and economic ties with China, and incidents of this nature could attract scrutiny at a diplomatic level.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and the suspected perpetrators have not yet been officially released as investigations remain active. Police are urging anyone with information relating to the case to come forward and assist with inquiries.