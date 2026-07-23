Sri Lanka's Export Earnings Cross USD 9 Billion Mark in First Half of 2025

Sri Lanka has recorded a significant milestone in its trade performance, with total export earnings surpassing USD 9 billion during the first half of the current year, signalling a notable recovery in the island nation's external sector.

A Strong Showing for the Export Sector

The impressive figure reflects growing momentum across Sri Lanka's key export industries, as the country continues its broader economic stabilisation efforts following the severe financial crisis of recent years. The crossing of the USD 9 billion threshold in just six months is being seen as an encouraging indicator of strengthening demand for Sri Lankan goods and services in international markets.

Significance for Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's export performance holds particular importance at a time when the country is working to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, service its restructured debt obligations, and restore confidence among international creditors and investors. A robust export base is widely regarded as a cornerstone of sustainable economic recovery.

Strong export earnings help ease pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee and reduce the country's reliance on borrowing to meet its foreign currency needs, providing a more stable foundation for long-term growth.

Key Export Drivers

Sri Lanka's export economy is traditionally supported by several core sectors, including:

Garments and textiles, which remain the largest contributor to export revenue

Tea, with Sri Lanka continuing to be one of the world's leading exporters of the commodity

Rubber and rubber-based products

Spices, coconut, and other agricultural produce

IT and business process outsourcing services

Looking Ahead

Trade analysts and government officials are expected to closely monitor second-half performance to determine whether the full-year export earnings can sustain or surpass this trajectory. Maintaining export growth will be critical as Sri Lanka seeks to demonstrate economic resilience to the International Monetary Fund and other stakeholders supporting its recovery programme.

The USD 9 billion milestone in the first half of the year offers a positive signal, not only for the business community but also for ordinary Sri Lankans hoping to see the broader economy regain its footing after years of hardship.