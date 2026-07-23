CID Questioned Nearly 1,000 Individuals Following Negombo Prison Riot, Court Told

Extensive Investigation Underway Into Negombo Prison Unrest

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed that as many as 969 individuals have been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the Negombo Prison riot, with authorities also identifying 40 suspect aliases in connection with the incident.

The update was presented before court on Thursday (23), as investigators outlined the scale and progress of their inquiry into the violent disturbance that took place at the Negombo Prison facility.

Key Findings Presented to Court

Among the significant developments disclosed during the court proceedings, CID officials confirmed that 40 suspect aliases had been identified, suggesting that a number of individuals linked to the incident may have been operating under false identities — a detail that investigators are expected to pursue further as the case unfolds.

The questioning of close to a thousand individuals underscores the broad scope of the investigation, reflecting the seriousness with which authorities are treating the prison riot and its aftermath.

Investigation Continues

Sri Lanka's prison system has faced persistent challenges in recent years, including overcrowding and incidents of unrest, making cases such as this one of particular public concern. The CID is expected to continue presenting updates to the court as the investigation progresses.

Further details regarding the findings and any formal charges are anticipated to emerge as the inquiry advances in the coming weeks.

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