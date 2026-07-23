Yupun Abeykoon Hits Back at Sports Minister Over 'Misleading' $300,000 Funding Claim

Sri Lanka's fastest sprinter Yupun Abeykoon has expressed deep disappointment over what he describes as a misleading statement made by Sports Minister Harin Fernando regarding a reported US$300,000 financial allocation purportedly made in support of his athletic career.

Sprinter Calls Out Minister's Claims

Yupun, who has consistently represented Sri Lanka on the global athletics stage and holds the national record in the 100 metres, stated that the Minister's claim misrepresented the true nature and extent of the funding he has actually received. The sprinter made clear that the figures cited by the Minister did not accurately reflect his on-the-ground experience as an athlete seeking state support.

The controversy emerged after Minister Fernando publicly referenced the US$300,000 figure in what appeared to be an effort to highlight government investment in elite Sri Lankan sport. However, Yupun pushed back firmly, indicating that the statement painted a picture far removed from the financial realities he has faced in his career.

A Blow to Athlete-Government Trust

For Yupun, the issue goes beyond money. The sprinter conveyed that such statements, when perceived as inaccurate, damage the trust between athletes and the institutions meant to support them. He expressed hope that the Sports Ministry would engage in more transparent communication with the athletes it claims to champion.

Yupun has long been regarded as one of Sri Lanka's brightest hopes in track and field, having competed at the highest international levels including the World Athletics Championships. His willingness to publicly challenge a Cabinet Minister underscores the growing frustration among elite Sri Lankan athletes over the gap between official narratives and the actual support they receive.

Ministry Yet to Respond

At the time of reporting, the Sports Ministry had not issued a formal clarification or response to Yupun's remarks. Many within the local sports community are now calling for greater accountability and transparency in how government funding for athletes is communicated to the public.

The episode has reignited a broader conversation in Sri Lanka about the adequacy of state support for high-performance athletes and whether the systems in place are truly serving those who carry the national flag onto the world stage.

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