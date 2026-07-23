Sri Lanka Cricket and IPG Assume Control of Jaffna Kings Following Franchise Termination

Jaffna Kings Change Hands After Financial Default

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and IPG have stepped in to take control of the Jaffna Kings franchise after the previous ownership failed to fulfil its financial obligations, triggering the termination of the franchise agreement.

Franchise Agreement Brought to an End

The decision to terminate the agreement came after the franchise owner defaulted on payments required under the terms of the arrangement. With the contractual conditions left unmet, SLC and IPG moved swiftly to assume oversight of the Lanka Premier League side, ensuring the franchise's continuity within the tournament structure.

Future of the Kings Secured

The intervention by SLC and IPG signals a commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the Lanka Premier League and protecting the interests of players, staff, and supporters associated with the Jaffna Kings. The Jaffna-based franchise has been one of the most prominent and successful sides in the LPL since the tournament's inception, making its continuation a matter of significant importance to Sri Lankan cricket.

Further details regarding the long-term ownership structure and operational plans for the franchise are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

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