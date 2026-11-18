Sri Lanka Records Over 110,000 Dengue Cases and 82 Deaths So Far This Year
Dengue Crisis Deepens Across Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is facing a serious public health challenge this year, with more than 110,400 dengue cases and 82 deaths recorded across the island so far, according to the latest available figures. The numbers paint a stark picture of the ongoing battle health authorities are waging against the mosquito-borne disease.
A Persistent and Deadly Threat
Dengue fever, spread primarily through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues to be one of Sri Lanka's most significant public health concerns. The sheer volume of cases reported this year underscores how deeply entrenched the disease remains in both urban and rural communities across the country.
The 82 fatalities recorded represent the human cost of a disease that, while preventable, continues to claim lives — particularly among vulnerable populations who may not receive timely medical attention.
Key Facts at a Glance
- Total dengue cases reported this year: 110,400
- Total deaths recorded: 82
- The disease is transmitted primarily through Aedes mosquito bites
- Both urban and rural areas across Sri Lanka have been affected
What the Public Can Do
Health officials have consistently urged the public to take preventive action by eliminating mosquito breeding grounds around their homes and workplaces. Stagnant water in discarded containers, tyres, and flower pots are among the most common breeding sites identified during inspections.
Eliminating standing water, using mosquito repellents, and seeking immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms remain the most effective steps individuals can take to protect themselves and their families.
Symptoms of dengue include sudden high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and skin rashes. Severe cases can progress rapidly and become life-threatening without proper medical care.
Authorities Urged to Intensify Response
With the case count already surpassing 110,000, health advocates and medical professionals are calling on authorities to intensify vector control programmes, strengthen public awareness campaigns, and ensure hospitals are adequately equipped to manage the patient load. As Sri Lanka moves through the year, sustained government and community action will be critical in curbing the further spread of this preventable disease.
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how many of these deaths were children though, that number is scary
every year same story, dengue season comes and they act surprised
110,000 cases and goverment still not doing proper fumigation in our area
same here machang, drains blocked for months nobody cares