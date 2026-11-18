Dengue Crisis Deepens Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is facing a serious public health challenge this year, with more than 110,400 dengue cases and 82 deaths recorded across the island so far, according to the latest available figures. The numbers paint a stark picture of the ongoing battle health authorities are waging against the mosquito-borne disease.

A Persistent and Deadly Threat

Dengue fever, spread primarily through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues to be one of Sri Lanka's most significant public health concerns. The sheer volume of cases reported this year underscores how deeply entrenched the disease remains in both urban and rural communities across the country.

The 82 fatalities recorded represent the human cost of a disease that, while preventable, continues to claim lives — particularly among vulnerable populations who may not receive timely medical attention.

Key Facts at a Glance

Total dengue cases reported this year: 110,400

Total deaths recorded: 82

The disease is transmitted primarily through Aedes mosquito bites

Both urban and rural areas across Sri Lanka have been affected

What the Public Can Do

Health officials have consistently urged the public to take preventive action by eliminating mosquito breeding grounds around their homes and workplaces. Stagnant water in discarded containers, tyres, and flower pots are among the most common breeding sites identified during inspections.

Eliminating standing water, using mosquito repellents, and seeking immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms remain the most effective steps individuals can take to protect themselves and their families.

Symptoms of dengue include sudden high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and skin rashes. Severe cases can progress rapidly and become life-threatening without proper medical care.

Authorities Urged to Intensify Response

With the case count already surpassing 110,000, health advocates and medical professionals are calling on authorities to intensify vector control programmes, strengthen public awareness campaigns, and ensure hospitals are adequately equipped to manage the patient load. As Sri Lanka moves through the year, sustained government and community action will be critical in curbing the further spread of this preventable disease.