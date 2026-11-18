Sri Lanka has welcomed its largest-ever cohort of United States Peace Corps volunteers, with 34 Americans arriving in the island nation to embark on a two-year assignment focused on English language teaching.

A Landmark Deployment

The arrival of this group marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States Peace Corps programme, representing the biggest single intake of volunteers the country has received to date. The volunteers are expected to work across communities throughout Sri Lanka, helping to strengthen English language skills among local students and citizens.

The Role of Peace Corps in Sri Lanka

The Peace Corps, a US government agency that deploys volunteers to developing nations in support of education, health, and community development, has maintained a presence in Sri Lanka as part of its broader mission to foster goodwill and practical assistance between the United States and partner countries.

English language proficiency remains a key priority in Sri Lanka, where access to quality English education can significantly improve employment prospects and economic mobility, particularly for young people in rural and underserved communities.

A Two-Year Commitment

Each of the 34 volunteers has committed to a full two-year placement, during which they will be embedded within local schools and communities. Such long-term engagements are designed not only to deliver sustained educational impact but also to build genuine cultural understanding between Sri Lankans and their American counterparts.

The arrival of this record group is expected to benefit a substantial number of students and community members across the country over the course of the volunteers' assignment.

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