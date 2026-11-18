Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has received an official invitation from Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to undertake a formal state visit to the neighbouring South Asian nation, marking a significant diplomatic gesture between the two countries.

A Signal of Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The invitation, extended directly from Prime Minister Rahman to President Dissanayake, underscores the growing importance both nations place on fostering closer diplomatic and bilateral relations. State visits of this nature typically serve as platforms for high-level discussions on trade, regional cooperation, and matters of mutual strategic interest.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh share common ground as developing South Asian economies, both navigating complex political and economic challenges in recent years. A formal visit by President Dissanayake to Dhaka would represent a meaningful step in strengthening people-to-people ties and government-to-government engagement between the two nations.

Diplomatic Momentum Under New Leadership

President Dissanayake, who assumed office following his landmark electoral victory, has been actively building Sri Lanka's international diplomatic presence. The invitation from Bangladesh adds to a growing list of engagements that signal the new administration's commitment to reinvigorating foreign policy ties across the region.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who leads Bangladesh's government, has been equally focused on expanding bilateral partnerships across South Asia, making this invitation a reflection of shared diplomatic priorities.

Further details regarding the timing and agenda of the proposed state visit are yet to be formally announced by either government.