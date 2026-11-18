A British Airways Boeing 777-200 has been grounded at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after an emergency evacuation slide deployed accidentally, disrupting operations at Sri Lanka's main international gateway.

What Happened

The incident, which left the wide-body jet temporarily out of service, occurred when one of the aircraft's emergency slides inflated unintentionally while the plane was on the ground. Such accidental deployments are considered serious aviation safety events, as repacking and recertifying an emergency slide is a time-consuming process that must be carried out by certified technicians before the aircraft can return to service.

Emergency slides are designed to deploy within seconds in the event of an evacuation, and their accidental activation on the ground can pose a risk to ground crew and airport personnel in the immediate vicinity of the aircraft.

Impact on Passengers and Flights

The grounding of the aircraft is expected to have caused disruption to British Airways' scheduled services operating through Colombo. Passengers affected by the delay were likely accommodated or rebooked as the airline worked to manage the situation and arrange an alternative aircraft or await the repair of the affected jet.

BIA Operations

Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake serves as Sri Lanka's primary international hub, handling a significant volume of long-haul traffic including flights operated by British Airways, which connects Colombo to London. Any aircraft grounding at the facility draws close attention given the airport's critical role in the country's tourism and trade connectivity.

Aviation authorities and airline officials were expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accidental deployment as part of standard safety procedures.

British Airways has not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the incident at the time of reporting.