The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is deepening its partnership with Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities in a coordinated effort to combat cyber-enabled fraud and dismantle transnational criminal networks that have been targeting American citizens.

FBI's Charlotte Field Office Leads the Initiative

At the formal request of Sri Lankan authorities, a specialised team from the FBI's Charlotte Field Office has been deployed to work alongside local law enforcement agencies. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in the two countries' shared commitment to tackling sophisticated scam operations that exploit victims across international borders.

Focus on Cyber Fraud and Scam Centres

The joint operation is specifically aimed at dismantling scam centres believed to be operating within the region, which have been linked to large-scale financial fraud schemes targeting individuals in the United States. These operations typically involve organised criminal groups using digital communication tools to deceive victims into transferring money or surrendering sensitive personal information.

Cyber-enabled fraud networks operating across multiple jurisdictions

Transnational criminal organisations with links to South and Southeast Asia

Scam call centres facilitating financial crimes against American victims

A Growing Global Threat

Scam centre networks have emerged as one of the most pressing transnational crime concerns in recent years, with criminal syndicates increasingly establishing operations in countries across Asia. Victims are often subjected to romance scams, investment fraud, and impersonation schemes that result in devastating financial losses.

The partnership between the FBI and Sri Lankan law enforcement signals a firm resolve by both nations to pursue and prosecute those behind these criminal enterprises, regardless of where they operate.

Sri Lanka's Role in the International Response

Sri Lanka's willingness to invite FBI assistance reflects the country's growing engagement with international partners on matters of cybercrime and financial fraud. Law enforcement agencies in Colombo have been increasingly active in monitoring and responding to criminal networks that use Sri Lankan infrastructure or territory as part of wider fraud operations.

Authorities have not yet disclosed specific details regarding ongoing investigations, but officials from both sides are expected to share intelligence, technical expertise, and operational support as part of the expanded cooperation framework.

The initiative is being closely watched by regional law enforcement bodies, as it could serve as a model for broader multilateral efforts to combat the growing menace of cyber fraud across South Asia.

Related Video