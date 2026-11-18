Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has given a broadly positive assessment of Sri Lanka's latest budget, stating that it keeps the country firmly on track with its fiscal consolidation and debt reduction objectives, even as the government allocates greater funds toward capital investment and rebuilding efforts following recent cyclone damage.

Fiscal Discipline Remains the Cornerstone

According to Fitch, the budget demonstrates a continued commitment to responsible public financial management, with the government once again outperforming its fiscal targets — a trend the agency regards as a credible signal of Sri Lanka's reform resolve in the post-crisis period.

The rating agency noted that the balancing act achieved in this budget — maintaining a debt reduction trajectory while creating room for higher productive expenditure — reflects a measured approach to economic recovery that goes beyond simple austerity.

Investment and Reconstruction Spending Accommodated

A notable feature of the budget highlighted by Fitch is the provision for increased spending on infrastructure investment and cyclone reconstruction. Rather than viewing this elevated expenditure as a threat to fiscal stability, Fitch indicated that it is being absorbed within a framework that preserves the overall consolidation path.

Higher allocations for capital and development investment

Dedicated funding toward cyclone reconstruction and disaster recovery

Continued adherence to medium-term debt reduction targets

A Positive Signal for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The endorsement from Fitch carries significant weight for Sri Lanka, which has been navigating a carefully structured recovery following its unprecedented economic crisis. Maintaining credibility with international rating agencies is considered critical to the country's ability to access international capital markets and sustain the confidence of multilateral lenders.

Fitch Ratings indicated that fiscal discipline, demonstrated through the outperformance of fiscal targets, remains a key pillar of Sri Lanka's ongoing economic stabilisation effort.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the assessment offers cautious but meaningful reassurance that the government's economic management is being recognised internationally, even as the country continues to navigate the pressures of debt repayment, rising living costs, and the need for sustained growth in the years ahead.

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