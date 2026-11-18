The Court of Appeal has affirmed the four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence handed down to Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, dismissing the controversial Buddhist monk's appeal against his conviction.

Appeal Rejected by Bench

In a significant judicial ruling, the Court of Appeal bench found no grounds to overturn the original sentence imposed on Gnanasara Thero, one of Sri Lanka's most polarising religious figures. The judges carefully examined the submissions presented on behalf of the appellant before concluding that the lower court's decision should stand.

Background to the Case

Gnanasara Thero, the former leader of the hardline nationalist organisation Bodu Bala Sena, has long been a contentious figure in Sri Lankan public life. His past conduct, including incidents of intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric targeting minority communities, had drawn widespread criticism from civil society groups both locally and internationally.

The monk had previously served a prison term before receiving a presidential pardon, only to find himself before the courts once again on subsequent charges.

Judicial Reasoning

The Court of Appeal judges, in upholding the sentence, signalled that the evidence and legal arguments presented during the appeal proceedings were insufficient to warrant a reversal of the conviction. The bench's decision reinforces the principle that the rule of law applies equally regardless of an individual's religious standing or public profile.

Wider Significance

The ruling is being closely watched by legal observers and human rights advocates in Sri Lanka, many of whom view it as an important affirmation of judicial independence. Critics of Gnanasara Thero have long argued that individuals who incite communal tensions must be held accountable through the country's legal system.

Civil society representatives expressed cautious satisfaction with the outcome, noting that consistent enforcement of the law is essential to maintaining social harmony in Sri Lanka's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The defence is expected to consider its next legal options in the wake of the Court of Appeal's decision, which now places greater pressure on Gnanasara Thero's legal team to mount any further challenge at a higher judicial level.

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