Rajangane Saddharathana, a former Buddhist monk who was expelled from the monastic order, has been placed in remand custody until November 26 following his arrest, a court has ruled.

The decision to remand Saddharathana was handed down after he was produced before the court in connection with the case against him. Having been stripped of his robes prior to his arrest, Saddharathana no longer holds any standing within the Buddhist clergy.

Background

The expulsion of Saddharathana from the Buddhist monastic order preceded his arrest, a development that drew significant public attention given the religious sensitivities surrounding members of the clergy in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan courts have previously dealt with cases involving individuals from religious institutions, and such proceedings tend to attract considerable scrutiny from both the public and religious communities across the island.

Case Proceedings

Authorities produced the accused before the magistrate, who ordered that he be held in remand until November 26, at which point the case is expected to be taken up again for further hearing.

Further details regarding the specific charges are anticipated to emerge as court proceedings continue in the coming weeks.

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