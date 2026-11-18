Former Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has reignited the controversy surrounding the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, known globally as Sandpapergate, with explosive new claims that implicate far more than just the three players who were originally sanctioned.

What Bancroft Is Now Claiming

Bancroft, who was at the centre of the scandal after being caught on camera using sandpaper to illegally alter the condition of the ball during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, has alleged that the entire Australian team was aware of what was taking place. His revelations go well beyond the narrative that had previously been accepted — that only Bancroft, then-captain Steve Smith, and vice-captain David Warner were directly involved in the plot.

The claims have sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, raising serious questions about the culture within the Australian dressing room at the time and whether Cricket Australia's original investigation was thorough enough.

The Original Scandal

When the incident first came to light in March 2018, it caused widespread outrage across the cricketing community. Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, while Smith and Warner received twelve-month suspensions from international and domestic cricket. Warner was also barred from ever holding a leadership position in Australian cricket again.

At the time, Cricket Australia insisted that the scheme was limited to a small group of players, and the board faced significant criticism for what many observers felt was an inadequate inquiry into the full extent of the wrongdoing.

Implications for Australian Cricket

If Bancroft's latest allegations are accurate, they suggest that the culture of winning at all costs had permeated the entire squad, and that many players chose to remain silent rather than speak out against the plan. Such a revelation would represent a severe embarrassment for Cricket Australia and could prompt calls for a fresh investigation into what exactly happened in that Cape Town dressing room.

Three players — Bancroft, Smith, and Warner — were originally banned following the incident.

Bancroft was the player physically caught on camera using the sandpaper on the ball.

Smith and Warner were penalised as the captain and vice-captain respectively for their roles in planning the act.

Cricket Australia's investigation at the time concluded that only these three were directly involved.

Reaction From the Cricket World

Bancroft's claims are expected to draw strong reactions from former Australian players, cricket administrators, and fans alike. The scandal had already proven to be one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket history, fundamentally shaking public trust in a team that had long prided itself on a tough but fair competitive spirit.

The allegations raise uncomfortable questions about accountability and transparency — not just for the players involved, but for the administrators who oversaw the original investigation.

Cricket Australia has yet to issue an official response to Bancroft's latest statements. As the story continues to develop, pressure is likely to mount on the governing body to revisit the matter and provide a full and transparent account of what truly unfolded during that fateful Test match in Cape Town six years ago.

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