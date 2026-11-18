Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has announced an ambitious plan to significantly expand Sri Lanka's police force, revealing to Parliament that the government intends to recruit 20,000 new police personnel through a phased programme.

A Staged Approach to Strengthening Law Enforcement

The minister made the announcement during parliamentary proceedings on Monday, November 18, outlining the government's commitment to bolstering the country's public security infrastructure. The recruitment drive is set to be carried out in stages, ensuring a structured and manageable integration of new officers into the existing force.

The planned expansion reflects growing recognition at the highest levels of government that Sri Lanka's police service requires a substantial increase in manpower to effectively meet the demands of law enforcement across the island.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Security Landscape

A recruitment of this scale would represent one of the most significant expansions of the Sri Lanka Police in recent memory. Analysts and civil society groups have long pointed to understaffing as a key challenge facing the force, particularly in rural and underserved communities where police presence remains limited.

The phased nature of the recruitment is expected to allow authorities to manage training, resource allocation, and deployment in an organised manner, rather than absorbing a large influx of recruits all at once.

Further details regarding the timeline, eligibility criteria, and regional distribution of the new recruits are anticipated to be released by the Ministry of Public Security in the coming weeks.