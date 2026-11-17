Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thera, a Buddhist monk who had been remanded in custody for failing to appear before the Trincomalee Magistrate's Court, has been granted bail after tendering an apology to the court in connection with the case.

Background of the Case

The case centres on a dispute involving a statue in Trincomalee, which has drawn considerable public attention in recent weeks. Ven. Kassapa Thera had been taken into remand custody after he failed to honour a previous court appearance, prompting the magistrate to issue an order for his detention.

Apology Leads to Bail

When the matter was subsequently taken up before the Trincomalee Magistrate's Court, the venerable monk tendered an apology to the court for his earlier absence. The presiding magistrate, having considered the apology, decided to grant bail to Ven. Kassapa Thera, allowing him to be released from custody pending further proceedings in the case.

Case Continues

The legal proceedings relating to the Trincomalee statue dispute are ongoing, and the matter is expected to be called up again before the court at a future date. The case has attracted widespread attention given its sensitive nature, touching on religious and cultural sensitivities in the region.

Further developments in the case are anticipated as the court process continues to unfold.

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