A Sri Lanka Army officer has been killed in a horrifying act of domestic violence after being attacked with a sword by his own brother in the Southern Province district of Matara, police confirmed.

The fatal incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local community, underscores growing concerns over violence within families across the island.

Deadly Family Dispute Turns Fatal

The army officer succumbed to his injuries following the brutal sword attack carried out by his sibling. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the deadly confrontation between the two brothers.

Police have taken the suspect into custody in connection with the killing. The motive behind the attack is currently being examined by investigators, with inquiries ongoing at the time of reporting.

Community in Shock

Residents in the area expressed deep distress over the incident, with many struggling to comprehend how a dispute within a family could escalate to such fatal consequences. The victim, as a serving member of the Sri Lanka Army, leaves behind colleagues and loved ones mourning a sudden and violent loss.

Law enforcement authorities have assured the public that a full and thorough investigation will be conducted to establish the precise sequence of events leading up to the attack.

The case has been referred to the relevant judicial authorities, and further legal proceedings against the suspect are expected to follow as the investigation progresses.