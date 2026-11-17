A fire broke out at the Kahawatta Base Hospital in the Ratnapura District, sending alarm through the local community and prompting an emergency response from authorities.

The blaze originated inside a closed building on the hospital premises that had been used to store discarded and unused materials. The structure was not in active use at the time the fire broke out.

Emergency services were alerted and moved swiftly to bring the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the hospital complex. The timely response helped avert what could have been a far more serious incident at the functioning medical facility.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the cause of the fire, and an investigation is expected to be carried out to determine how the blaze started within the storage building.

The incident has raised concerns about fire safety protocols at government hospital premises, particularly regarding the management and storage of discarded materials on hospital grounds. Officials have not yet indicated whether any injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

Further updates are expected as investigations into the incident progress.

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