Coastal Communities Urged to Exercise Caution

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an urgent warning to naval personnel and fishing communities, cautioning them against venturing into specific sea areas as Cyclonic Storm Akvan poses a growing threat to surrounding waters.

Who Is Affected?

The advisory is directed primarily at two groups who regularly operate in open waters:

Naval and maritime personnel conducting operations at sea

Fishing communities who depend on daily sea voyages for their livelihoods

Authorities Urge Compliance

Meteorological authorities have strongly advised those in the affected coastal regions to remain onshore until further notice, as conditions in the designated sea areas are deemed unsafe for navigation.

The Department of Meteorology has warned naval and fishing communities to refrain from venturing into several sea areas in connection with the development of Cyclonic Storm Akvan.

Officials stress that the safety of lives at sea must take priority, and all individuals are urged to monitor official weather updates closely and comply with the issued warnings without delay.

Stay Alert

Residents and communities along Sri Lanka's coastline are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow all guidance issued by the Department of Meteorology as the situation surrounding Cyclonic Storm Akvan continues to develop.

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