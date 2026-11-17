Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sponsored and personally participated in a special two-day religious programme held in Galgamuwa, organised in memory of a departed figure known as Kawanthissa.

A Tribute Through Religious Observance

The programme, rooted in Buddhist tradition, was arranged as a mark of respect and remembrance for Kawanthissa, bringing together community members, clergy, and political figures in the Galgamuwa area of the North Western Province.

Such religious commemorations hold deep cultural significance in Sri Lanka, where pirith chanting, almsgiving, and merit-transferring rituals are considered essential acts of devotion for the departed.

Sajith's Personal Involvement

Premadasa's direct sponsorship and attendance at the event underscored the personal significance the occasion held for him. The Opposition Leader's participation drew considerable attention, reflecting both his public profile and his commitment to honouring those connected to him.

Events of this nature organised under the patronage of senior political figures often serve as important moments of community gathering, reinforcing bonds between leaders and the people they represent.

Galgamuwa Community Comes Together

Residents of Galgamuwa and surrounding areas joined the two-day programme, participating in religious rites conducted over the course of the event. The gathering reflected the enduring role that Buddhist religious customs play in public and civic life across Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the full proceedings and attendees of the programme were not immediately available.

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