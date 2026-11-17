A young Police Special Task Force (STF) officer has tragically lost his life following a motorcycle accident on the Kurunegala–Matale road, authorities confirmed.

The deceased officer, aged just 24, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, cutting short what had been a promising career in one of Sri Lanka's most elite law enforcement units.

Details of the Incident

The fatal accident occurred along the Kurunegala–Matale stretch, a route frequently used by both commuters and service personnel travelling between the two districts. Circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation by local police.

The STF, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police and is widely regarded as a specialised counter-insurgency and security unit, confirmed the officer's identity and his service with the force.

Tributes and Response

The loss of such a young officer has drawn expressions of sorrow from colleagues and members of the public alike. At just 24 years of age, the officer represented a generation of dedicated young men and women who serve in demanding and high-risk roles to maintain law and order across the island.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution on the Kurunegala–Matale road, a corridor that has seen a number of serious traffic incidents in recent times.

Further details regarding the accident are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.