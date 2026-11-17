A 59-year-old man has been taken into custody after police discovered more than 4,200 narcotic pills during a targeted raid in the Daluwakotuwa area of Kochchikade, authorities confirmed.

Large Drug Haul Uncovered

Officers seized a total of 4,210 narcotic pills from the suspect during the operation, marking a significant find in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking along Sri Lanka's western coastal belt.

The raid was carried out by local police following what is understood to be intelligence-led operations targeting the distribution of narcotics in the area.

Suspect in Custody

The arrested individual, aged 59, is currently being held by police as investigations into the case continue. Authorities are working to determine the full extent of the suspect's alleged involvement in the local drug trade, including potential links to wider distribution networks.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

This arrest forms part of broader law enforcement efforts across Sri Lanka to curb the circulation of narcotic substances, which continue to pose a serious public health and social challenge in communities island-wide.

Further details regarding charges and legal proceedings are expected to be announced as the investigation progresses.