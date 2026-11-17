Police have launched a formal investigation following the discovery of the body of an unidentified man bearing head injuries in the Minuwangoda area, authorities confirmed.

Body Discovered With Visible Injuries

The deceased, believed to have been a beggar, was found with apparent head injuries, raising immediate concerns among investigators about the circumstances surrounding his death. The man has not yet been identified by authorities.

Investigation Under Way

Minuwangoda Police have taken up the case and are working to establish the cause of death and determine whether foul play was involved. Investigators are also making efforts to identify the victim and trace any next of kin.

The body has been taken into custody for a post-mortem examination, the results of which are expected to assist investigators in determining the exact cause of death and providing further direction to the probe.

Appeals for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging members of the public who may have information regarding the identity of the deceased or any details related to the incident to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation by contacting the Minuwangoda Police.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.