A broad coalition of trade unions representing engineers, university non-academic staff, teachers, principals, and pre-school teachers has intensified protest action against Budget 2027, accusing the government of continuing to ignore longstanding grievances over salaries, allowances, and other professional concerns.

Widespread Discontent Across Key Sectors

Workers from some of Sri Lanka's most critical public service sectors have united in their frustration, warning that Budget 2027 falls far short of addressing the financial hardships they have endured for years. Union leaders say repeated appeals to the government have gone unanswered, leaving thousands of public servants demoralised and financially strained.

Among those raising their voices are unions representing engineers in state institutions, non-academic employees at universities, school teachers and principals, as well as educators in the pre-school sector — a group that has historically been among the most underpaid in the public education system.

Key Demands Left Unaddressed

The unions have outlined several core demands that they say the government has consistently failed to resolve, including:

Upward revisions to basic salary structures

Payment of outstanding allowances

Recognition of long-pending professional upgrade requests

Improved service conditions across public sector institutions

Protests Set to Continue

Union representatives have made clear that protest actions will continue and may be escalated further if the government does not engage in meaningful dialogue. The coordinated nature of the demonstrations signals a growing solidarity among public sector workers who feel their contributions to the country are not being adequately valued or compensated.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey, the pressure on the government to balance fiscal discipline with the welfare of its workforce is expected to remain a defining political challenge in the months ahead.

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