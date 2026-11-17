Sri Lanka will be aiming to cap off a gruelling tour of Pakistan with a memorable series victory as the second and final Test match of the series gets underway at Rawalpindi today.

The opening Test ended in a draw, leaving the two-match series perfectly poised heading into the decider, with both sides fully aware that there is everything to play for in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

High Stakes in Rawalpindi

Having endured a demanding tour schedule in Pakistan, the Sri Lankan side will be eager to channel their efforts into securing a positive result in the final fixture. A series triumph on Pakistani soil would represent a significant achievement for the island nation's cricketing fraternity and would serve as a fitting reward for the squad's perseverance throughout the tour.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be equally determined to avoid a home series defeat, with the hosts knowing that a loss on their own turf would carry considerable consequences for team morale and public confidence.

All to Play For

The first Test concluded as a draw, leaving the series level heading into Rawalpindi.

This is the second and final Test of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lanka victory would seal a series triumph on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan will be desperate to avoid a home series defeat.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as their national side steps onto the Rawalpindi pitch, hoping the Lions can deliver a historic result to close out what has been a long and challenging campaign in Pakistan.

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