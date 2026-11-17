Global safety and protection solutions giant Ansell has officially inaugurated its newest international service centre at Port City Colombo, marking a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's growing reputation as a destination for world-class business operations.

A Strategic Move for Ansell and Sri Lanka

The newly established facility, branded as Ansell Global Services, is set to function as a talent excellence hub, delivering high-level professional services to Ansell's worldwide operations from the heart of Colombo. The opening underscores the increasing attractiveness of Port City Colombo as a premier location for multinational corporations seeking to establish regional and global service centres.

Ansell, which is recognised internationally for its expertise in personal protection solutions across industrial, medical, and consumer sectors, joins a growing list of global firms that have chosen Sri Lanka as a base for their international operations.

Port City Colombo as a Growing Business Destination

The launch is a timely endorsement of Port City Colombo's ambitious vision to position itself as South Asia's leading international financial and business district. The modern infrastructure and strategic geographic location of the development continue to attract foreign direct investment and multinational interest.

For Sri Lanka, the arrival of Ansell's global service centre represents not only a boost to the country's foreign investment portfolio but also a promising source of skilled employment opportunities for local professionals.

What the Centre Means for Local Talent

The establishment of a talent-focused global services centre is expected to generate meaningful career opportunities for Sri Lankan professionals across a range of disciplines, including finance, human resources, information technology, and operations management.

Skilled employment opportunities for Sri Lankan graduates and professionals

Exposure to international best practices and global corporate standards

Strengthening of Sri Lanka's position in the global business process services sector

Further validation of Port City Colombo as a world-class business hub

Ansell's decision to establish its global service centre in Colombo reflects growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's professional talent pool and its modernising business environment.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and works to attract sustained foreign investment, the opening of Ansell's global services facility at Port City Colombo serves as a positive signal to the international business community that the island nation is open, capable, and ready to compete on the world stage.