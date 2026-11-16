Sri Lanka has introduced a series of significant amendments to its Value Added Tax (VAT) framework as part of the 2027 Budget, with the government moving to exempt educational books and printed materials from VAT while also pushing forward with key modernisation measures designed to ease compliance burdens on the business community.

Books and Printed Materials to Be VAT-Free

The headline proposal under the new budget is the removal of VAT on educational books and printed materials — a move widely expected to ease financial pressure on students, educators, and publishers across the island. The amendment targets provisions within the Value Added Tax Act, No. 14 of 2002, and signals the government's intent to make educational resources more affordable and accessible to Sri Lankans at all levels of learning.

The exemption is anticipated to benefit a broad spectrum of stakeholders, from schoolchildren and university students to independent publishers and booksellers who have long advocated for relief on what they describe as an essential commodity rather than a luxury good.

E-Invoices to Receive Formal Legal Recognition

In a move reflecting the country's gradual shift toward digital governance, the 2027 Budget proposals also introduce formal recognition of electronic invoices within the VAT compliance system. Businesses will now be able to rely on e-invoices as legally valid documents for VAT purposes, reducing dependence on paper-based processes and streamlining record-keeping requirements for companies of all sizes.

This reform is seen as a step toward aligning Sri Lanka's tax administration with international best practices, particularly as the Inland Revenue Department continues efforts to improve transparency and reduce opportunities for tax evasion through digitalisation.

Refined Rules for Exporters

The budget also introduces refined regulations governing exporters under the VAT Act. While full details of the amendments are subject to formal legislative enactment, the proposals are understood to clarify and tighten the rules applicable to export-oriented businesses, addressing longstanding ambiguities that have at times created compliance challenges for the sector.

Sri Lanka's export community, which remains a critical pillar of the country's foreign exchange earnings, is expected to study the refined provisions closely once gazetted, particularly in relation to zero-rating entitlements and input tax credit claims.

Broader Context

The amendments form part of a wider package of fiscal measures announced in the 2027 Budget Speech, as the government seeks to balance revenue targets under its ongoing International Monetary Fund programme with targeted relief measures for citizens and businesses. Analysts note that the VAT changes reflect a dual approach — broadening the tax base in some areas while offering relief where social and economic justification is strongest.

All proposed amendments remain subject to parliamentary approval before coming into effect as law.

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