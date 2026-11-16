Final Farewell: Funeral of Former MP M.K. Sivajilingam Held in Valvettithurai

The funeral of former Parliamentarian M.K. Sivajilingam was held today in Valvettithurai, as family members, political figures, and members of the public gathered to pay their last respects to the veteran politician who passed away at the age of 69.

Sivajilingam, a prominent figure in Northern Sri Lankan politics, was laid to rest in his hometown of Valvettithurai, a coastal town in the Jaffna District that holds deep significance in the region's political history.

The former lawmaker had been a recognisable voice representing the interests of the Tamil community throughout his years in Parliament, and his passing has been mourned widely across the Northern Province.

Colleagues, supporters, and well-wishers attended the funeral proceedings to honour his memory and reflect on the contributions he made during his political career.

Sivajilingam's death marks the end of a chapter for many in the Northern Province who remembered him as a steadfast advocate for his constituents. Tributes have continued to pour in from across the political spectrum in recognition of his decades of public service.

He is survived by his family, to whom condolences have been extended by numerous political parties and civic organisations across Sri Lanka.

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