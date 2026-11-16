Sri Lanka's most recent nationwide power outage was caused by a failure at a coal-fired power plant — not by solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, as some had initially suggested — setting the record straight on what triggered the widespread electricity disruption across the island.

Coal Plant Identified as Root Cause

Investigations into the blackout have confirmed that the collapse of a major coal power generating unit was the primary trigger behind the grid failure that left large parts of Sri Lanka without electricity. The incident has once again placed the country's ageing thermal power infrastructure under scrutiny, raising serious questions about the reliability of coal-based generation in the national energy mix.

Despite early speculation and some public commentary pointing fingers at the growing integration of solar PV into Sri Lanka's power grid, energy authorities have clarified that renewable energy sources were not responsible for the outage. Solar power systems, in fact, had been functioning within normal operational parameters at the time of the incident.

Misinformation Around Renewable Energy

The episode has highlighted a recurring pattern of misinformation surrounding renewable energy in Sri Lanka, where solar PV and other clean energy sources are sometimes blamed for grid instability without sufficient evidence. Experts have cautioned against such narratives, warning that they could undermine public confidence in the country's renewable energy transition at a critical juncture.

Sri Lanka has been actively working to increase its share of renewable energy as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on expensive fossil fuel imports, which have historically placed enormous strain on the country's foreign reserves and economy. Solar energy has been a key pillar of this strategy.

Grid Stability Concerns Persist

The blackout has nonetheless exposed vulnerabilities in Sri Lanka's national electricity grid, particularly its dependence on a small number of large thermal generating units. When a single major plant trips or fails unexpectedly, the ripple effects across the grid can be severe and far-reaching.

Energy sector analysts have long warned that Sri Lanka's power infrastructure requires significant investment in grid modernisation, including improved balancing mechanisms and energy storage solutions, to safely accommodate higher levels of renewable generation while maintaining stability.

Call for Transparent Accountability

Civil society groups and energy sector observers have called on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and relevant government authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the coal plant failure, and to publish findings that clearly explain the sequence of events leading to the outage.

As Sri Lanka continues its push toward a cleaner energy future, incidents such as this serve as a reminder that the path forward requires not only new renewable capacity, but also robust investment in the infrastructure needed to keep the national grid stable and resilient against unexpected failures.

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